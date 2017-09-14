Long Range Hunting Online Magazine

BEST ELK HUNTING CARTRIDGES

Robb Wiley of Non-Typical Outfitters and I got into a couple of good discussions recently on video. The setting is up in the mountain wilderness camp in between our shooting class sessions a couple weeks ago.



The topic of this first one is "BEST ELK HUNTING CARTRIDGES". We talk about the effectiveness of various 30 caliber cartridges, my own personal use of several 7mm cartridges and a growing interest in various 6.5mm cartridges.