Long Range Hunting Online Magazine

BEST ELK HUNTING CARTRIDGES
Robb Wiley of Non-Typical Outfitters and I got into a couple of good discussions recently on video. The setting is up in the mountain wilderness camp in between our shooting class sessions a couple weeks ago.
The topic of this first one is "BEST ELK HUNTING CARTRIDGES". We talk about the effectiveness of various 30 caliber cartridges, my own personal use of several 7mm cartridges and a growing interest in various 6.5mm cartridges.
Since I moved to my house last winter it has opened up so many opportunities for shooting and hunting!!! This is an early season general tag that is basically a depredation hunt
I took the 338 Edge out this time so I could really hammer down with the 285 ELD-M at 2930 fps and it delivered at 682 yards.
Tips For Small Groups From Sitting Field Position
- Solid rear anchor for rifle stock
- Support shooting arm/elbow (sometimes by leaning back into the hill)
- Setup so your feet are lower than your butt if you can
- Check list: level, parallax, dope, etc.
- Setup for consistent recoil off sticks
- Range with environmental inputs