     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Videos Of Tech Stuff And Reviews
Reload this Page Magnetic Stainless Steel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Magnetic Stainless Steel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 10:16 AM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,177
Magnetic Stainless Steel
I thought there might be some interest in this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJaL...m_medium=email
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « How important is seeing the hit | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:52 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC