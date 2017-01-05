Quote:
One day while browsing through Sinclair International's website I came across their rifle cradles, handy devices that hold a rifle in position while cleaning or working on the rifle. The Sinclair Cradle looked like it would be a vast improvement over my present method of cleaning and would be handy for installing scopes or accomplishing simple tasks on a rifle. I decided to give one a try. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Sinclair Varmint Rifle Cradle Review
, By Glenn Burroughs. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.