Sinclair Varmint Rifle Cradle Review Quote: One day while browsing through Sinclair International's website I came across their rifle cradles, handy devices that hold a rifle in position while cleaning or working on the rifle. The Sinclair Cradle looked like it would be a vast improvement over my present method of cleaning and would be handy for installing scopes or accomplishing simple tasks on a rifle. I decided to give one a try. Read More... Sinclair Varmint Rifle Cradle Review This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Glenn Burroughs. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

