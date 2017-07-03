Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench Quote: I am introducing another enhancement to my quality portable shooting benches that will surely be appreciated by long range precision shooting enthusiasts. Legacy benches have been available since early 2016 and Andy Backus of Long Range Hunting did a thorough field review last year. Now I have further enhanced this great product with newly designed CNC-machined leg sockets. My article will review this newly enhanced design that makes this portable shooting bench even more stable and easier to set. Read More... Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Wade Loudamy. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________