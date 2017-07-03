Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Product Reviews - Discussion
Reload this Page Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-07-2017, 03:21 PM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,140
Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench
Quote:
I am introducing another enhancement to my quality portable shooting benches that will surely be appreciated by long range precision shooting enthusiasts. Legacy benches have been available since early 2016 and Andy Backus of Long Range Hunting did a thorough field review last year. Now I have further enhanced this great product with newly designed CNC-machined leg sockets. My article will review this newly enhanced design that makes this portable shooting bench even more stable and easier to set. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Introducing the New and Improved Legacy Portable Shooting Bench, By Wade Loudamy. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Trijicon HD Binocular Review | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC