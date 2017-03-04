The Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition's New Features Quote: Shortly after submitting my original article on the Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition in late 2015, I found out that some changes and upgrades had been made to the unit. Then, at the 2017 SHOT Show, Nick from Bullseye let Andy Backus of Long Range Hunting know about the improved capabilities added to Bullseyes Target Manager app. Andy then asked me if I would be interested in putting the new features through their paces. Below youll find my thoughts and initial experiences with the upgraded AmmoCam Long Range Edition and its Target Manager apps new and improved capabilities. Read More... The Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition's New Features This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Clint Bryant. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________