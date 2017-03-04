Quote:
|
Shortly after submitting my original article on the Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition in late 2015, I found out that some changes and upgrades had been made to the unit. Then, at the 2017 SHOT Show, Nick from Bullseye let Andy Backus of Long Range Hunting know about the improved capabilities added to Bullseyes Target Manager app. Andy then asked me if I would be interested in putting the new features through their paces. Below youll find my thoughts and initial experiences with the upgraded AmmoCam Long Range Edition and its Target Manager apps new and improved capabilities. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, The Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition's New Features
, By Clint Bryant. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.