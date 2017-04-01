     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Product Reviews - Discussion
Reload this Page Is the 6.5 Grendel a True Long Range Hunting Cartridge?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Is the 6.5 Grendel a True Long Range Hunting Cartridge?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 04:24 PM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,118
Is the 6.5 Grendel a True Long Range Hunting Cartridge?
Quote:
There has been a lot written about this round but I just had that urge to try it out myself. This article has been an ongoing project for well over a year and as you read on, you will understand why. The goal of the 6.5 Grendel cartridge was to provide AR15 shooters a round that could be used in that framework that would be more accurate and effective at ranges up to 800 yards. Using the tried and trued 6mm PPC case necked up to 6.5 and tweaked a little, the 6.5 Grendel was born. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Is the 6.5 Grendel a True Long Range Hunting Cartridge?, By John Johnston. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 06:24 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2009
    Location: NW WI
    Posts: 198
    Re: Is the 6.5 Grendel a True Long Range Hunting Cartridge?
    Thanks for the article. I fell for hoopla a couple years ago, wasn't really impressed. I will say for cartridge size it is very efficient with the amount of powder it eats.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Swarovski X5 Riflescope Review | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:37 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC