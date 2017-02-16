Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Help me draw a sheep tag....
02-16-2017
Help me draw a sheep tag....
Totally new to the sheep game, Im a 27 year old Missouri resident and have hopes and dreams of one day shooting a sheep.

Not real particular on species/sub species but ideally would love to take a bighorn or desert bighorn in the lower 48.

What are the best chances of drawing before im to old to hunt anymore?

Thanks in advance
02-16-2017
As a 48 year old Midwesterner who is 25 years into trying to draw sheep tags, and if your handle does not describe your physical condition but your Harley preference, I would pick a Montana unlimited unit and hunt it until you take a ram. I've drawn an archery ram tag in Colorado and killed a Fannin in the Yukon. If I was starting over I would be in MT every year and be saving money to hunt Dall and Stone in Canada, and just be putting in for Desert Bighorn tags and raffles.
