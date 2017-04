Colo Backdoor Sheep! The Colo backdoor method is available to see if you are one of the lucky few to draw sheep tags. I'm pretty sure mtn goats should be available soon. At the CPW website click "Buy/apply online". Put in your info. Click habitat stamps and other licenses. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. If you have a 500 number next to a species you drew that tag! Good luck to all!