Sheep Hunting

Bullet selection for Aoudad?
04-21-2017, 01:04 AM
Bullet selection for Aoudad?
I'm Planning a Aoudad hunt for next year. My plan was to take either my 7mm Wby shooting 180 gr. VLD's or my 300 WM shooting 200 gr. ELD's. I've used both to good effect for Mt. goat and elk before. After reading and re-reading all the Aoudad threads it seems most are recommending bullets of stout construction.

I guess my question is should I give consideration to maybe switching over to something like Accubonds or perhaps the new Hammer Hunter's? You guy's that have hunted them - do you think I'd be alright with VLD's? Probably over thinking it (OCD is a terrible thing) but figured I'd ask anyway. Thanks
04-21-2017, 06:13 AM
Join Date: Aug 2014
Re: Bullet selection for Aoudad?
morning, I have a custom built 7mmwbee. german action,

28" #6 contour hart barrel, timmey trigger, H&S combat

tactical stock tan and black and Keracote sniper grey. I shoot the Barnes 145gr.

TTSX. this is a very well constructed bullet. I shoot deer, large hogs,

coyotes, anything I want to with this bullet!! u could shoot a heavier

bullet, not needed with the barnes TTSX or LRX bullets. with the construction

of these bullets, less weight of the bullet as advertised by barnes will

do a very good job!! THK. U
