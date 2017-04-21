Bullet selection for Aoudad? I'm Planning a Aoudad hunt for next year. My plan was to take either my 7mm Wby shooting 180 gr. VLD's or my 300 WM shooting 200 gr. ELD's. I've used both to good effect for Mt. goat and elk before. After reading and re-reading all the Aoudad threads it seems most are recommending bullets of stout construction.



I guess my question is should I give consideration to maybe switching over to something like Accubonds or perhaps the new Hammer Hunter's? You guy's that have hunted them - do you think I'd be alright with VLD's? Probably over thinking it (OCD is a terrible thing) but figured I'd ask anyway. Thanks