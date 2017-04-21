Bullet selection for Aoudad?

morning, I have a custom built 7mmwbee. german action,
28" #6 contour hart barrel, timmey trigger, H&S combat
tactical stock tan and black and Keracote sniper grey. I shoot the Barnes 145gr.
TTSX. this is a very well constructed bullet. I shoot deer, large hogs,
coyotes, anything I want to with this bullet!! u could shoot a heavier
bullet, not needed with the barnes TTSX or LRX bullets. with the construction
of these bullets, less weight of the bullet as advertised by barnes will
do a very good job!! THK. U