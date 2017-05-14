Area 3 Sheep Wyoming Hello,

I have been in shock for the last 5 days since finding out I drew a sheep tag for area 3 in Wyoming. I have basically been worthless since learning of my luck as that is all my mind can focus on. I am a Wyoming resident and avid hunter in this great state. I never imagined hunting bighorn sheep, mainly because I thought I would ever be lucky enough to draw a tag. Now that it is reality I have my work cut out for me. I plan on a DIY hunt most likely with horses. I am not opposed to a backpack hunt. I am in great shape and have all the gear to pack in and stay. I am looking at the first week in September for 10 days or so. Since I do not know anything about sheep hunting I am open to suggestions on when, where, and how to hunt. Thanks in advance for the help and advice. I will be sure to post pictures of my adventures.