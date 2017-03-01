Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-03-2017, 08:26 PM
greatwhite107
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5
wyoming private ranch trophy antelope hunt
easy draw area, 100%success rate on swap hunts so far
rifle hunt, best antelope last year on this swap was 16 1/2"
looking for ?
open to suggestions
email
tpack1@woh.rr.com
