Guided Trophy Whitetail/Wild Hog Hunts for ???? I can provide fully guided trophy whitetail deer hunts, wild hog hunts and turkey hunts on over 5,000 acres of private property in Middle Georgia with lodging on trophy bass fishing lake.

I'm looking to trade for other trophy class big game hunting and / or fishing trips in North America.

Text 478 - 278 - 6489 if you have something for trade.