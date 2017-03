Coyote trapping = swap for hunt Want to swap Coyote trapping for hunt. Open to anything. I caught 237 coyotes in Alabama in 6 months last year. I catch 150 plus coyotes a year every year. Been trapping for 28 years. VERY good at catching coyotes. Have worked in Mississippi,Alabama,Georgia, and Texas. Have LOTS of refernces from state biologists,ranch managers, and cattlemen if needed. Willing to travel 1000 miles plus from Alabama. Let me know what you got to swap .