Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Bear Hunting
Reload this Page Hunting Kodiak
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Bear Hunting Techniques For Bear Hunting

Reply

Hunting Kodiak
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-27-2017, 09:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: nw indiana
Posts: 170
Hunting Kodiak
I'll be hunting deer on Kodiak this summer. Thinking my 338 Edge is a bit overkill for a deer but having the firepower for "just in case" has it's appeal. Other option I have is 6.5 Creed....454 Casull will be on my chest.

Which would you take....Edge or 6.5 ?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-28-2017, 12:57 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,908
Re: Hunting Kodiak
The Edge, with or without the .454.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Bear Hunting without bait or dogs | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:13 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC