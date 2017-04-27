Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Bear Hunting
Hunting Kodiak
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bear Hunting
Techniques For Bear Hunting
Hunting Kodiak
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-27-2017, 09:41 PM
grinnergetter
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: nw indiana
Posts: 170
Hunting Kodiak
I'll be hunting deer on Kodiak this summer. Thinking my 338 Edge is a bit overkill for a deer but having the firepower for "just in case" has it's appeal. Other option I have is 6.5 Creed....454 Casull will be on my chest.
Which would you take....Edge or 6.5 ?
#
2
04-28-2017, 12:57 AM
HARPERC
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,908
Re: Hunting Kodiak
The Edge, with or without the .454.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Bear Hunting without bait or dogs
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:13 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC