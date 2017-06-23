Black Bear Hunting, 2017



Last year I managed to call a bear in with a mouth-blown predator call, to about 15 or 20 yards, and it was AMAZING! I was so pumped, even though I didn't shoot it. John wants me to call a bear in to that close range for him this year. I'm going to try! He's taken two black bear but they were both longish shots at about 150 and about 320 yards, with his .30-06 rifle.



This time he has selected the .30-30 Glenfield topped by the little 2.5x Leupold and 170 grain ammo. I suspect we may just use Federal factory ammo, as it shoots so well from the little lever action.



If I take a rifle, I'll be back to the ol' black bear slaying .375 H&H Ruger Number One which is now topped by a 3x Leupold. Am looking hard at a pile of 270 grain Hornady Round Nose bullets, and also some ancient 270 grain Nosler Partitions. Probably load either to a modest 2600 fps or so.











Hunting area is maybe a 30 min drive from home. Season opens August 1st. We'll be hitting the range fairly regularly before then.



