Re: Black bear hunt out of Homer, Alaska Don't know anything about Steve West.



I do know that boat-based hunting of black bears around the coast from Homer has been intense for years now. The bears have been overharvested, in the opinion of local bear hunters. The bears killed are now smaller, and way fewer bears are seen, compared to pre-charter boat hunting days.



Been hunted heavily by charter boats for at least 10 years. It was very good hunting 15 years ago, which is, of course how the charter boat hunting got started. Too many charter boat hunters for the bear population and available hunting ground.



Not trying to discourage you. A boat hunt out of southeast Alaska would probably put you in better bear hunting today, but would likely cost more too.