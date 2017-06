Bear load info for 300WSM Guys unsure if this is the right venue but have a question. Recently won a Savage 26" Pipe in 300WSM from an NRA Raffle. Wanting to use it for Va Black Bear season. Black Bears here tend to hover in the 150-300lb range depending on age and gender. I have been thinking of the 180 Hornady RN Soft point as most shots would be under 150 yds on average.



Jim __________________

Jim Clarke

27 YR Mil Vet Ret.

God, Country and Family.