Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Bear Hunting
Reload this Page Arctic Grizzly Hunt
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Bear Hunting Techniques For Bear Hunting

Reply

Arctic Grizzly Hunt
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-03-2017, 01:30 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Chelan Co, Washington
Posts: 555
Arctic Grizzly Hunt










One heck of a hunt. A 50 year dream for me - and now it's happened. Grizzly in the Arctic!

These fellows aren't as big as the coastal brown bear or the monsters on Kodiak, but they're good bears... No salmon for them. I was rewarded with a large male, with excellent color, the way interior grizzlies often have.

Nothing exotic for the rifle. I used my familiar 30-06 Rem 700 CDL with an old 2-7x Redfield. Same as I used last fall for four animals. Did bump up to the 200 gr Nosler Partition.

It was truly the hunt of a lifetime, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity.

Regards, Guy
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 140 Berger for black bear? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:55 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC