Arctic Grizzly Hunt



















One heck of a hunt. A 50 year dream for me - and now it's happened. Grizzly in the Arctic!



These fellows aren't as big as the coastal brown bear or the monsters on Kodiak, but they're good bears... No salmon for them. I was rewarded with a large male, with excellent color, the way interior grizzlies often have.



Nothing exotic for the rifle. I used my familiar 30-06 Rem 700 CDL with an old 2-7x Redfield. Same as I used last fall for four animals. Did bump up to the 200 gr Nosler Partition.



It was truly the hunt of a lifetime, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity.



