Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Bear Hunting
300 wsm LOAD DATA FOR BLACK BEAR
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Bear Hunting
Techniques For Bear Hunting
300 wsm LOAD DATA FOR BLACK BEAR
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-15-2017, 09:00 AM
ncwg2boatguy
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Virginia
Posts: 168
300 wsm LOAD DATA FOR BLACK BEAR
Guys,
Won a Savage 14 300 WSM at an NRA raffle, Wondering what a good Va Black bear (200-275lbs) load would be. 75-150 yds is probably the shot range. Im considering the Hornady 180gr RN.
__________________
Jim Clarke
27 YR Mil Vet Ret.
God, Country and Family.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
140 Berger for black bear?
|
Bear load info for 300WSM
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:11 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC