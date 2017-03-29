Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


2016 Washington Bear
2016 Washington Bear
After a few long days of glassing some high country for muleys during the first few days of season with a blown stalk and another 3 hour belly crawl though the sub-alpine on one of the biggest mule deer I've ever seen in this state at clean 27 yds miss....I reverted to what I know best. The long end of a bang stick. Having seen a few bears over the days but nothing of size I glassed this guy up at 900yds at daylight one morning. He made his way across an ancient clear cut feeding on grass and berries. Come to a stop at 504 yds.
Attached Thumbnails
2016 Washington Bear-fb_img_1484648264905.jpg   2016 Washington Bear-fb_img_1484648252254.jpg  

2016 Washington Bear-fb_img_1487192971611.jpg   2016 Washington Bear-fb_img_1484648258143.jpg  

Re: 2016 Washington Bear
Very good pics. Nice bear. Like the rifle too. Thanks for posting.
