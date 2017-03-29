2016 Washington Bear After a few long days of glassing some high country for muleys during the first few days of season with a blown stalk and another 3 hour belly crawl though the sub-alpine on one of the biggest mule deer I've ever seen in this state at clean 27 yds miss....I reverted to what I know best. The long end of a bang stick. Having seen a few bears over the days but nothing of size I glassed this guy up at 900yds at daylight one morning. He made his way across an ancient clear cut feeding on grass and berries. Come to a stop at 504 yds. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







