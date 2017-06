140 Berger for black bear? I have a black bear hunt planned for August this year and was planning on shooting my .264 win mag. Currently I am running the 140 grain Berger @ 3230 FPS with less than .5 groups at 100 yds. My question is will this bullet hold up for black bear? This is my first experience hunting them and not sure what to expect. I have read on several forums and other places that a good deer size cartridge is good for blackies. Will somebody with " bear hunting knowledge and Berger bullet knowledge" give me a little direction here. Thanks!