Re: Wyoming Elk Unit 58 I'm familiar with 58, but have not hunted it. Couple thoughts--there is some public land you could hunt without a guide as long as it is not wilderness area. There is also a lot of private land which will require permission at a minimum. The area is typically better later in the season when the elk have moved off the mountains. If you're interested, pm me and I'll recommend an outfitter to talk with. My .02 would be to hire an outfitter. At your age, getting an elk out can be a huge job and if this is your last 'go round', better to have a good chance at success and let the experienced help haul it out.