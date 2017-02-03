Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Wyoming Elk Unit 58
Wyoming Elk Unit 58
I have finally, and with max points, drawn a bull tag in Wyom unit 58. Solely on heresay.....I do not know the unit. Any thoughts appreciated. I live nearby in Idaho.

-can I hunt it on my own? do I really need a Guide and Outfitter? Is there a good one you would recommend? Do any ranchers offer trespass fee only? Is there any public access?

-anybody hunted this unit before?

Hoping for a great hunt....am 68 years old. Will never be able to hunt this area again!

Hoping the winter kill leaves at least a few quality animals....thanks to all members helping me..........................FW Bill
Re: Wyoming Elk Unit 58
I'm familiar with 58, but have not hunted it. Couple thoughts--there is some public land you could hunt without a guide as long as it is not wilderness area. There is also a lot of private land which will require permission at a minimum. The area is typically better later in the season when the elk have moved off the mountains. If you're interested, pm me and I'll recommend an outfitter to talk with. My .02 would be to hire an outfitter. At your age, getting an elk out can be a huge job and if this is your last 'go round', better to have a good chance at success and let the experienced help haul it out.
