Wy cow elk advice Hey guys I'm considering applying for a left over cow tag for this season. I've never hunter elk before and think this could be a more affordable way to learn rather than waiting to use my point on a bull tag and go into it blind. I'm kind of looking for suggestions on a unit to that offers some public land to get lost in. I'm not asking for your honey holes just alittle point in the right direction. Maybe unit 7?? Feel free to pm me.

Thanks for any and all help