Re: Utah points have moved Utah big game draw results out today....................No luck for me for deer, elk, lope, bison and both species sheep.........................20 conseq years of applying for the deer.........a little less for other species...........It becomes difficult to stop applying when you have accumulated lots of points..............even when you feel deep down that the tag is already flagged for some brother-in-law.



Oh, well.........I'll make one more attempt at the deer anyway. Hope you guys after a Utah tag haven't ticked off the Governor in another life, as I must have.........Best of luck......................Flatwater Bill