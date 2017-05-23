Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Elk Hunting
Reload this Page Utah points have moved
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Elk Hunting Techniques For Elk Hunting

Reply

Utah points have moved
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-23-2017, 08:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 71
Utah points have moved
Points are posted on Utah DWR website, good luck to all!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-24-2017, 12:55 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Posts: 14
Re: Utah points have moved
Utah big game draw results out today....................No luck for me for deer, elk, lope, bison and both species sheep.........................20 conseq years of applying for the deer.........a little less for other species...........It becomes difficult to stop applying when you have accumulated lots of points..............even when you feel deep down that the tag is already flagged for some brother-in-law.

Oh, well.........I'll make one more attempt at the deer anyway. Hope you guys after a Utah tag haven't ticked off the Governor in another life, as I must have.........Best of luck......................Flatwater Bill
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« New Mexico 5b Bull Hunt | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:34 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC