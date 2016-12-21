     close
Unit 34 NM
12-21-2016, 11:34 PM
Unit 34 NM
Who has hunted unit 34 in NM? Any info would de appreciated. Hoping to rifle hunt there next year. Thanks.
    12-22-2016, 01:17 AM
    Re: Unit 34 NM
    Very tough to draw.....you buying a landowner tag?
    12-22-2016, 10:19 AM
    Re: Unit 34 NM
    No. Hoping to go with an outfitter.
    12-22-2016, 11:47 AM
    Re: Unit 34 NM
    Key word... HOPING...

    Get the tag first... residents have about 8% rifle draw rate. Even with your outfitter entry your odds are the same... 8% Hold your breath

    Either way, good luck! Hope you have some good 2nd and 3rd choices.
    12-22-2016, 12:29 PM
    Re: Unit 34 NM
    Yep, I've been attempting to draw in the outfitter pool for the last 3 years, and may be waiting another 10 - 15 years, never know. As Ohiohunter mentioned above, still less than 10% draw success.

    And since you are in the outfitter pool, one would think your outfitter could provide you with some great info on the unit.
    12-22-2016, 12:35 PM
    Re: Unit 34 NM
    And since you are in the outfitter pool, one would think your outfitter could provide you with some great info on the unit.
    Kind of the idea huh!
