Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Elk Hunting
Unit 34 NM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Elk Hunting
Techniques For Elk Hunting
Unit 34 NM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-21-2016, 11:34 PM
Landkiller
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Western NC
Posts: 64
Unit 34 NM
Who has hunted unit 34 in NM? Any info would de appreciated. Hoping to rifle hunt there next year. Thanks.
#
2
12-22-2016, 01:17 AM
lilharcher
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 279
Re: Unit 34 NM
Very tough to draw.....you buying a landowner tag?
#
3
12-22-2016, 10:19 AM
Landkiller
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Western NC
Posts: 64
Re: Unit 34 NM
No. Hoping to go with an outfitter.
#
4
12-22-2016, 11:47 AM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,220
Re: Unit 34 NM
Key word... HOPING...
Get the tag first... residents have about 8% rifle draw rate. Even with your outfitter entry your odds are the same... 8% Hold your breath
Either way, good luck! Hope you have some good 2nd and 3rd choices.
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
#
5
12-22-2016, 12:29 PM
lilharcher
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 279
Re: Unit 34 NM
Yep, I've been attempting to draw in the outfitter pool for the last 3 years, and may be waiting another 10 - 15 years, never know. As Ohiohunter mentioned above, still less than 10% draw success.
And since you are in the outfitter pool, one would think your outfitter could provide you with some great info on the unit.
#
6
12-22-2016, 12:35 PM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,220
Re: Unit 34 NM
Quote:
Originally Posted by
lilharcher
Yep, I've been attempting to draw in the outfitter pool for the last 3 years, and may be waiting another 10 - 15 years, never know. As Ohiohunter mentioned above, still less than 10% draw success.
And since you are in the outfitter pool, one would think your
outfitter
could provide you with some great info on the unit.
Kind of the idea huh!
__________________
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Shot placement to save meat
|
Biggest Bull to Date
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:29 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC