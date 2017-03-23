Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Thinking of a Arizona Youth Elk Hunt
03-23-2017, 11:56 AM
Thinking of a Arizona Youth Elk Hunt
Good Morning all.

Just came back from Arizona on a family trip. Spent all of our time hiking and scouting wildlife up by Flagstaff. We ended up seeing more elk on this trip than we have on any other. So...I can't stop thinking about applying for youth elk tags in Arizona. I have a place to stay and the tags are very responsible for out of state youth.

Looking for any information anyone can give me on personal experiences with units, hunts, and even reservations that offer hunting.

Thanks to all.

Jayson
03-23-2017, 01:13 PM
Re: Thinking of a Arizona Youth Elk Hunt
D, non-resident youth only license $5, tag $65. These are cow hunts. There are eight different units to choose from and Az hunter education class required ages 10-13. Hunt #3062 is two units combined (5b south and 6a) with 450 tags. This hunt is east and south east of Flagstaff. Draw odds are 20% and has a better than average success rate. The second highest number of tags is 200 in units 3a-3c northeast of Payson. Go to AZGFD.gov to see more info.
