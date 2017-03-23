|
Thinking of a Arizona Youth Elk Hunt
Good Morning all.
Just came back from Arizona on a family trip. Spent all of our time hiking and scouting wildlife up by Flagstaff. We ended up seeing more elk on this trip than we have on any other. So...I can't stop thinking about applying for youth elk tags in Arizona. I have a place to stay and the tags are very responsible for out of state youth.
Looking for any information anyone can give me on personal experiences with units, hunts, and even reservations that offer hunting.
Thanks to all.
Jayson