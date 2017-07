Nosler Accubond longrange I am going on an elk hunt in October in Colorado. I have been doing OCW tests with my 6.5-284 savage. The best most accurate bullet so far has been:

142 grain accubond long range

2nd most accurate was hornday eld-x in 143 grain.



Anyone have real elk experience with either of these two bullets?



I am .5 MOA with nosler. And .75 moa with hornday



Should be shooting under 400 yards on this hunt.