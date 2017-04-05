New Mexico 5b Bull Hunt Hello everyone was hoping to get some insight or opinion on this unit. I drew the 2nd rifle bull tag October 21-25 I will be driving from north Idaho. My question is I have hunted elk here in Idaho but this may be totally different territory. Is this a hunt I can do DIY or would it be worth hiring a guide? I was planning going two days early to scout. What class bulls should I expect or what kind of numbers? I'm just wanting to consider all possibilities I hunt hard get off the roads and hike but am wondering if a guide to shoot a big bull is money well spent. All opinions and comments would be greatly appreciated and I'd love to repay the favor if anyone wants to try Idaho!



Thank you!