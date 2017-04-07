Nevada bull tags! Have been applying for 18 years, lost a bunch of bonus points in my 20's, but I drew a area 7 (076, 077, 079 an 081) Nevada bull elk tag. Planning a recon trip for the end of the month to find access and get a lay of the land. will start looking for good green grass and water, hopefully the elk will follow.



Any advice for a new elk hunter? Terrain will be mostly sagebrush/juniper. Planning on Shooting .300 winmag with 180 accubonds.



My dad drew a tag as well, but we know his area better and have a pretty good idea of how we want to hunt it. Should be an exciting fall.