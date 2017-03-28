Montana elk hunting? A friend of mine wants to take me out elk hunting in Montana, he has access to some private land in the Elk Park region but doesnt' know any of Montana's regs. How hard is it to draw a tag for that area, I think it would be district 350. We would like to go in 2018 if possible. Do they have preference points like other states? And is it to late to get one this year if needed? Anyone ever hunt that area? Thanks for any info anyone can give. __________________

