Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Elk Hunting
Reload this Page Hunting Wilderness Areas Colorado
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Elk Hunting Techniques For Elk Hunting

Reply

Hunting Wilderness Areas Colorado
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-02-2017, 08:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Southern Il
Posts: 7
Hunting Wilderness Areas Colorado
Where would be the best wilderness area to hunt and get away from people to hunt elk, and deer. Have Horses, and mules to pack in. If unit 62 doesn't look good this fall while scouting, may have to find another spot to go. Really want to get away from the crowd, and would be willing to pack in 10 to 15 miles if we have to. I had looked at the flat tops to hunt, but at 10,000 ft, really don't want to get snowed in. It does hold the largest elk herd though. Want to go to a area where I can buy a otc elk tag, and draw for a deer tag if possible. Want to keep my options open, if 62 doesn't pan out. Any advice?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Colorado gmu 62 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC