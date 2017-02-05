Hunting Wilderness Areas Colorado Where would be the best wilderness area to hunt and get away from people to hunt elk, and deer. Have Horses, and mules to pack in. If unit 62 doesn't look good this fall while scouting, may have to find another spot to go. Really want to get away from the crowd, and would be willing to pack in 10 to 15 miles if we have to. I had looked at the flat tops to hunt, but at 10,000 ft, really don't want to get snowed in. It does hold the largest elk herd though. Want to go to a area where I can buy a otc elk tag, and draw for a deer tag if possible. Want to keep my options open, if 62 doesn't pan out. Any advice?