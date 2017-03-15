Re: First elk hunt Congrats on taking your first trip. Made mine last year. Had a blast, absolutely beautiful country. I too was worried about the altitude, had heard of several others having the same problem you described. Several people I know suggested the same thing. To just take it easy the first day or two and drink plenty of water until you get used to it. I walked several days a week with a weighted pack up and down hills to try to get ready. I live in WV at around 2000 ft elevation, and we hunted around 9000 ft. I had no problems. Hunted all week. My other advice is to prepare yourself, it's addictive, I'm planning this years trip now.