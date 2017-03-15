Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Elk Hunting Techniques For Elk Hunting

First elk hunt
03-15-2017, 04:49 PM
First elk hunt
Doing an OTC Colorado hunt this year. Going with a friend that went a few years back. During the second season it sounds like the elk will still be in higher elevations depending on weather of course. My question is: Is there anything we could do to adjust or be prepared for altitude? The guy that went with my friend before got sick and could not even hunt. I want to try and be prepared if possible. thanks.
03-15-2017, 09:22 PM
Re: First elk hunt
Congrats on taking your first trip. Made mine last year. Had a blast, absolutely beautiful country. I too was worried about the altitude, had heard of several others having the same problem you described. Several people I know suggested the same thing. To just take it easy the first day or two and drink plenty of water until you get used to it. I walked several days a week with a weighted pack up and down hills to try to get ready. I live in WV at around 2000 ft elevation, and we hunted around 9000 ft. I had no problems. Hunted all week. My other advice is to prepare yourself, it's addictive, I'm planning this years trip now.
03-15-2017, 09:45 PM
Re: First elk hunt
Fla, most I've seen including myself are fine after the first full day. Some Tylenol or Aleve helps also. Take it easy to start and you should be fine. Be in good cardio shape and do stair climbing. Have fun. Good luck
