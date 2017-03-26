Colorado Elk Hunt (Salida Area) I am a completely "green" Elk Hunter!



Can you share your thoughts and pics? Is anyone familiar with this area in Co.?

What should a expect in terms of antler size? A 300+ Elk looks pretty impressive to me, but is that what is typical?



Is a 250 class more realistic?



I hear that the Southwest is the "hot spot" for Elk, but these hunts are typically pricey



This would be a guided hunt...Looking at $5K



"To the lover of wilderness, Alaska is one of the most wonderful countries in the world"

John Muir __________________