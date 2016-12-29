Berger .338 250 EH vs 300 EH for Elk I'm wondering if anybody here has experience with both the 250 EH and the 300 EH shooting elk?



I've used the 300 EH and it hits like a sledgehammer, but considering using the 250 EH to get the flatter trajectory. But curious if anybody has any feedback on the terminal ballistics of the 250 in an elk? Looking for the same DRT performance that I've gotten out of the 300.



Also interesting, I ran the numbers and the faster 250 has less wind drift in my gun than the 300. Check out these screenshots from my Shooter app. Numbers are run with a 10 mph crosswind at 22.0 inHg. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



