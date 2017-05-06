Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Elk Hunting
Reload this Page 7mm 175gr Sierra GK?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Elk Hunting Techniques For Elk Hunting

Reply

7mm 175gr Sierra GK?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-05-2017, 11:15 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 80
7mm 175gr Sierra GK?
Hey fellas, has anyone had any first hand experience with the 7mm 175gr Sierra GameKings?

Looking into the heavier offerings for my 7RemMag in factory foddler.

Thx!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Colorado 2017 Draw Results Posted | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:08 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC