280 Ackley bullet So I finally fulfilled a lifelong dream of going somewhere else and hunting something other than the great eastern whitetail. Went to southwest Colorado on my first elk hunt with a great group of guys and had a blast. Definitely going back. Bought a Kimber 84L in 280 Ackley (3-4 year dream) just before the hunt and threw together a quick load with a 145 Barnes LRX over Reloader 19 and figured it would do the trick. In a hurry as I didn't have much time for load development. Now that I do should I go to a heavier bullet. Shots will probably be limited to 500 yds or so. What have you guys used that works. Ballistics charts give the edge to the lighter faster bullets to 500 so I'm unsure what to do. Thanks in advance