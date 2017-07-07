Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Elk Hunting
270 wsm
07-07-2017, 11:10 AM
K-HILL
270 wsm
Have a 270 wsm as a backup rifle . My question is with a 140 acubond @ 3200 fps at muzzle a legitimate 300 yrd. round for cow elk ?
Thanks for any insite.
07-07-2017, 11:22 AM
Antonio m
Re: 270 wsm
Absolutely, fantastic chambering
07-07-2017, 11:22 AM
velvetant
Re: 270 wsm
Yes, More then adequate.
