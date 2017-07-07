Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Elk Hunting
Reload this Page 270 wsm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Elk Hunting Techniques For Elk Hunting

Reply

270 wsm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:10 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 43
270 wsm
Have a 270 wsm as a backup rifle . My question is with a 140 acubond @ 3200 fps at muzzle a legitimate 300 yrd. round for cow elk ?
Thanks for any insite.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:22 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 99
Re: 270 wsm
Absolutely, fantastic chambering
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:22 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 125
Re: 270 wsm
Yes, More then adequate.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hunting Wilderness Areas Colorado | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC