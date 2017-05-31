Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Elk Hunting

260 for cow hunt?
05-31-2017, 04:38 AM
260 for cow hunt?
i know theres already a handfull of threads on using a 6.5 most all pertaining to bulls in general. but id be taking my 260 rem on a cow calf spike hunt and have no dought that as long as i keep it 500 or under and dont take marginal shots it will do the trick my question is what would be my best bet for a bullet in 140gr (would like to work up the round over the summer) i mostly load sgk's was thinking maybe burgers or should i stick to a solid?
"I can't say I was ever lost, but I was bewildered once for three days." -Daniel Boone.
05-31-2017, 07:39 AM
Re: 260 for cow hunt?
I am biased because of my experience with Berger. 140 grain VLD for me.
05-31-2017, 07:45 AM
Re: 260 for cow hunt?
Assuming your rifle has a 1-8" twist I would recommend our 124g Hammer Hunter. This bullet should run about 2950fps and have effective vel out to 700y. I calced this at 1000' elev. Higher elev would extend this a bit. Our bullet is a pure copper bullet and will have no trouble with quartering shots on the big animals. It will retain 70% and have no trouble with heavy bone. I still prefer broadside pump house shots but we all know that does not always happen. Zeroed for max point blank range your 260 would be able to kill elk out to 365y with no hold adjustment. If you are at 5000' elev or higher your max range will extend about 100y and still maintain 1800fps impact vel.

This would be my choice.

Steve
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
05-31-2017, 08:32 AM
Re: 260 for cow hunt?
The Game King is an excellent bullet and will work just fine but like rick said the Berger 140 vld is where it's at. The Berger has much better ballistic performance especially if you get that shot at 500 yards.
05-31-2017, 10:53 AM
Re: 260 for cow hunt?
az, I've seen cows taken with a lot less here in Az. The Berger 140 with decent shot placement will do the deed. Good luck
No apology for liking Weatherbys
