2016 Oregon Bull

















This year I hunted the Minam Unit in NE Oregon. I ended up taking this bull on opening afternoon. I was walking down a rise toward a wooded canyon. I saw a lone elk leg next to a tree and settled in to determine if it was a bull and a shooter. I saw antlers, but on opening day was fairly committed to a bigger bull. He gave me a good look at his antlers and I chose to shoot him. I sat down, waited till he stepped into a shooting window. I put my 300wsm Kimber Montana (Leupold VX2) on the back edge of his shoulder blade and squeezed off a shot. He dropped where he stood (192 yds paced). I was shooting Federal Premium 180 grain Trophy Bonded Tip, I recovered the bullet under the skin on the off shoulder. No blood from the wound to speak of, plenty from his mouth. The recovered bullet mushroomed perfectly and retained 155 grs. or 86% of it's original weight. Here are some pictures; the first is of the general country, the elk, meat prep with my sons and the antlers I mounted myself, hanging in our family room. 2016 was a great season. (not sure how to rotate the pics... sorry) Last edited by elkhunt58; 12-30-2016 at 01:37 AM .