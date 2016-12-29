     close
2016 Oregon Bull
12-29-2016, 10:57 PM
2016 Oregon Bull
This year I hunted the Minam Unit in NE Oregon. I ended up taking this bull on opening afternoon. I was walking down a rise toward a wooded canyon. I saw a lone elk leg next to a tree and settled in to determine if it was a bull and a shooter. I saw antlers, but on opening day was fairly committed to a bigger bull. He gave me a good look at his antlers and I chose to shoot him. I sat down, waited till he stepped into a shooting window. I put my 300wsm Kimber Montana (Leupold VX2) on the back edge of his shoulder blade and squeezed off a shot. He dropped where he stood (192 yds paced). I was shooting Federal Premium 180 grain Trophy Bonded Tip, I recovered the bullet under the skin on the off shoulder. No blood from the wound to speak of, plenty from his mouth. The recovered bullet mushroomed perfectly and retained 155 grs. or 86% of it's original weight. Here are some pictures; the first is of the general country, the elk, meat prep with my sons and the antlers I mounted myself, hanging in our family room. 2016 was a great season. (not sure how to rotate the pics... sorry)
2016 Oregon Bull-img_1967.jpg

2016 Oregon Bull-img_1976.jpg

2016 Oregon Bull-49946967838__ed5f78b8-8323-4982-a030-cfb8be5dfad1.jpg

2016 Oregon Bull-img_2095.jpg

2016 Oregon Bull-img_2154.jpg
    12-30-2016, 12:16 AM
    Re: 2016 Oregon Bull
    Congratulations on a very nice elk. Looks like you did a nice job on the mount. Thank you for sharing.
    12-30-2016, 12:22 AM
    Location: End of the Oregon Trail
    Re: 2016 Oregon Bull
    Congratulations! Nice Bull! Rotated a couple pics for everyone.

    How far was the shot? Curious as I shoot a 300 WSM for elk too.
    2016 Oregon Bull-img_2154.jpg  
    12-30-2016, 01:07 AM
    Re: 2016 Oregon Bull
    Barrelnut, thanks for rotating the pics, I'm a rookie poster on this site, but a regular lurker. I added the yardage to the OP it was 192ish... paced. So it really doesn't qualify for a "long range hunter" post. My last 2 elk (Diamond Peak Wilderness) before this one were shot at 30yds and 30ft! So for me this was a country mile!
    12-30-2016, 01:10 AM
    Re: 2016 Oregon Bull
    I took a picture of the recovered bullet for those that might appreciate it.
    2016 Oregon Bull-img_2088.jpg
