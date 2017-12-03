Wyo trophy antelope opportunity I'm a trophy antelope fanatic and thought I would toss out an invitation to anyone interested in joining me in 2017. I've been hunting a private 150,000+ acre ranch in the heart of B&C country in Wyoming off and on for quite a few years. It would require 7+ pref pts to draw the unit and a trespass fee to access the ranch. We would apply together and average pref pts. You would be welcome to hunt on your own or I would be glad to accompany you. I have lots of experience hunting the ranch and field judging B&C bucks.



The ranch is also one of the best areas I've found for hunting with bow from waterhole blinds. There are very few water sources and the antelope tend to congregate on the few water sources that are available on the ranch. I generally look over 50 to over 100 bucks/day and are super selective. Last year the guys I applied and hunted with all got bucks in the 78 to 83 B&C range. An 80" buck was harvested by a long bow hunter at 15 yards...not exactly long range hunting! We set up 4 blinds for him well in advance of the season. The ranch manager told my buddy that a dozen booner bucks were harvested on the ranch last year. The winter has been relatively mild so far and I expect the quality to be just as good or better this coming season.



If interested please pm me and I will share more details. I also have lots of pictures from last year and previous years.