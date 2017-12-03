Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Antelope Hunting
Reload this Page Wyo trophy antelope opportunity
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wyo trophy antelope opportunity
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-12-2017, 02:54 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 6
Wyo trophy antelope opportunity
I'm a trophy antelope fanatic and thought I would toss out an invitation to anyone interested in joining me in 2017. I've been hunting a private 150,000+ acre ranch in the heart of B&C country in Wyoming off and on for quite a few years. It would require 7+ pref pts to draw the unit and a trespass fee to access the ranch. We would apply together and average pref pts. You would be welcome to hunt on your own or I would be glad to accompany you. I have lots of experience hunting the ranch and field judging B&C bucks.

The ranch is also one of the best areas I've found for hunting with bow from waterhole blinds. There are very few water sources and the antelope tend to congregate on the few water sources that are available on the ranch. I generally look over 50 to over 100 bucks/day and are super selective. Last year the guys I applied and hunted with all got bucks in the 78 to 83 B&C range. An 80" buck was harvested by a long bow hunter at 15 yards...not exactly long range hunting! We set up 4 blinds for him well in advance of the season. The ranch manager told my buddy that a dozen booner bucks were harvested on the ranch last year. The winter has been relatively mild so far and I expect the quality to be just as good or better this coming season.

If interested please pm me and I will share more details. I also have lots of pictures from last year and previous years.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Looking for antelope partner | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC