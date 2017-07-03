Wifes first western hunt- help Hey All,

I'd like to take my wife on her first western hunt. Id like to make it a little vacation/hunt for her. She's never been out west so id like to show her some sites and maybe take her into Jackson Hole to show her the town. We are from Pa so we would fly out maybe rent a car, hunt then travel for a few days. I'm not looking for a trophy goat or deer just a reasonably priced outfitter or a DYI area that she could maybe pull the pin on something with horns lol. She has no preference on hunting goats or even a mule deer. If anyone has any advice on a public area or fairly priced outfitter in the west with decent accommodations for her first hunt please let me know. We are not set on Wyoming so if you have any suggestions on other states please feel free to chime in. Thanks!