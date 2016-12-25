Re: Some WY advice You have 5+ months to do your homework before you have to apply. Look over the draw odds on the F&G website to find the few units you can draw with no PPs and that have either some accessible public ground, WIHAs, or HMAs in those two Public Access Programs to hunt on. Camping other than on state land will be the least of your problems. Take a look at the units east of I-25 for what you want.