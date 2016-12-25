     close
Some WY advice
  #1  
12-25-2016, 06:51 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 68
Some WY advice
We are going to be planning our first western diy hunt for 2017 speed goat in WY. No preference points and we will be looking to camp. Preferably a free area but a pay area if have to. Given these parameters where would you suggest we start looking or that we try and draw for?
    #2  
    12-25-2016, 07:11 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: N. WYOMING
    Posts: 249
    Re: Some WY advice
    There is a ban on camping on STATE owned land. You can camp on BLM and FOREST SERVICE property. The pay would be for a camp ground on FS or in a town near the area you draw to hunt.
    Too get much deeper in the info for you, more information on where you are going will help.
      #3  
    12-25-2016, 07:19 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2010
    Posts: 68
    Re: Some WY advice
    Im not sure where we are going. Or try and apply for. We have no points to use. I would somewhere that has decent draw odds and also public land. Don't need alot but as long as its enough!
      #4  
    12-25-2016, 07:32 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2010
    Location: Allegan, MI
    Posts: 1,416
    Re: Some WY advice
    You have 5+ months to do your homework before you have to apply. Look over the draw odds on the F&G website to find the few units you can draw with no PPs and that have either some accessible public ground, WIHAs, or HMAs in those two Public Access Programs to hunt on. Camping other than on state land will be the least of your problems. Take a look at the units east of I-25 for what you want.
      #5  
    12-25-2016, 07:38 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2010
    Posts: 68
    Re: Some WY advice
    Thanks for the info guys! I want to get a jump on it early as we can for planning! Do you know when the deadline will be to apply for the draw? I looked on site but couldn't see it. I do plan to print the draw odds tomorrow. Then how to make heads or tails of it.
      #6  
    12-25-2016, 08:55 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2010
    Location: Allegan, MI
    Posts: 1,416
    Re: Some WY advice
    1/31/17 for elk and 5/31/17 for antelope and deer applications and they have to be done online, so first you'll have to go into the site and set up an account for each person.
