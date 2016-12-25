Some WY advice

We are going to be planning our first western diy hunt for 2017 speed goat in WY. No preference points and we will be looking to camp. Preferably a free area but a pay area if have to. Given these parameters where would you suggest we start looking or that we try and draw for?
There is a ban on camping on STATE owned land. You can camp on BLM and FOREST SERVICE property. The pay would be for a camp ground on FS or in a town near the area you draw to hunt.
Too get much deeper in the info for you, more information on where you are going will help.
__________________
HUNT WITH YOUR KIDS NOT FOR THEM
You have 5+ months to do your homework before you have to apply. Look over the draw odds on the F&G website to find the few units you can draw with no PPs and that have either some accessible public ground, WIHAs, or HMAs in those two Public Access Programs to hunt on. Camping other than on state land will be the least of your problems. Take a look at the units east of I-25 for what you want.
Thanks for the info guys! I want to get a jump on it early as we can for planning! Do you know when the deadline will be to apply for the draw? I looked on site but couldn't see it. I do plan to print the draw odds tomorrow. Then how to make heads or tails of it.