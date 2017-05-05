Sheridan, WY Region 10 advice? Hi all yall!



I'm looking for a bit of advice on my first speed goat hunt. Looking at putting in for Region 10, east of sheridan. My wife will be working for the USFS out of sheridan this summer. I'll be out for 2 weeks near the holiday of 4th and again in October. Figure I might as well try hunting speed goat, I'm getting ready to apply for a doe/fawn drawing. I understand 10 is limited access but high likelihood of getting drawn. Just how difficult is the access? With limited land, I imagine it can get crowded, are there less people around during the week? I enjoy driving around exploring back roads and scouting. Even if I spent 2 weeks working at it and never getting a shot, I'd probably still be happy just having the opportunity to hunt in WY. Should I put in for 10 or keep looking? Proximity to Sheridan is important, need to be home at nights with the wife.