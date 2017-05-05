Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Antelope Hunting
Reload this Page Sheridan, WY Region 10 advice?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Sheridan, WY Region 10 advice?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-05-2017, 12:02 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: MN Iron Range
Posts: 8
Sheridan, WY Region 10 advice?
Hi all yall!

I'm looking for a bit of advice on my first speed goat hunt. Looking at putting in for Region 10, east of sheridan. My wife will be working for the USFS out of sheridan this summer. I'll be out for 2 weeks near the holiday of 4th and again in October. Figure I might as well try hunting speed goat, I'm getting ready to apply for a doe/fawn drawing. I understand 10 is limited access but high likelihood of getting drawn. Just how difficult is the access? With limited land, I imagine it can get crowded, are there less people around during the week? I enjoy driving around exploring back roads and scouting. Even if I spent 2 weeks working at it and never getting a shot, I'd probably still be happy just having the opportunity to hunt in WY. Should I put in for 10 or keep looking? Proximity to Sheridan is important, need to be home at nights with the wife.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Looking for antelope partner | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:50 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC