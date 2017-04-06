Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Nevada unit 066 help. - long shot I know
06-04-2017
Nevada unit 066 help. - long shot I know
I hit the lottery again after six years of no draw tags I got lucky two years in a row for antelope and drew NV unit 066 as a third choice, last year I got some great advice on this forum about Arizona unit 10 and got a monster which I will never beat most likely at 92 1/4. This unit 66 has only 30 tags so should be a low pressure relaxing hunt. I will be doing this on my own and looking for any advice or direction to start looking as general as it may be, unit is huge. I can trade good info on unit 10 in AZ, unit 34 elk 2b deer in NM. Thanks in advance
