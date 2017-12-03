Guide reccomendations for Mule Deer/Antelope Eastern Wyo Looking for guide reccomendations. Thinking about trying to get a combo hunt together this fall. Looking at eastern wyoming, as I can be there in 14 hours from Texas, and it seems like the draws are 100%. Western NE or SD would be Ok too, but i have no idea on what the draw situation is like.



Seems like most of these combo hunts on private ranches run $4500 to $7000, with quite a few being in the $5000 range.



Seems like they have near 100 percent success on the antelope, would really like to be with a guide that would get me a quality mule deer and antelope.