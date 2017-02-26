Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Antelope Hunting
Reload this Page 2017 antelope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

2017 antelope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-26-2017, 10:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 322
2017 antelope
Applying finally this yr 3 of us I have 8 pp
Other 2 have 7 pp
Looking at area. 90. 92. 64. Any info if I'm looking at good areas would be great

Looked at 47 but think i can draw better with our points i'm told

Really like to draw this yr as all our schedules will be good for us to finally go

Thanks. Dan
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-26-2017, 11:39 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Gillette Wy
Posts: 541
Re: 2017 antelope
What state? That will help you get some answeres. Bruce
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-27-2017, 12:03 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 322
Re: 2017 antelope
Ahhh yeah. Might help Wyoming
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-27-2017, 01:47 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,830
Re: 2017 antelope
The draw is always a draw, but I think you have enough points for 47.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-27-2017, 06:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 416
Re: 2017 antelope
Boone and Crockett Club | Wildlife Conservation | Deer Hunting | Elk Hunting | Big Game Hunting | Wildlife Conservation | Deer Hunting | Elk Hunting | Big Game Hunting

If you look here, it lists the counties in America in order of the most recorded B&C animals taken for all north American animals. And out of the top 5 counties in America with the most recorded B&C animals, 3 of them are Wyoming pronghorn. I'll list them for ya

#1 County in America for recorded B&C animals: Carbon County, Wyoming
Areas 50, 51, 52, 62, 48, 46 and 47. I would focus around 62 and 48.

#4 Sweetwater County, Wyoming
Areas 57, 58, 59, 60, 92, 95, 96, and 112. I hunt 95 every year, and I know there are some good bucks there...

#5 Freemont County, Wyoming
Mostly the areas you are looking at.

Just something to think about.
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Central Montana Antelope Hunting? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:07 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC