2017 antelope

If you look here, it lists the counties in America in order of the most recorded B&C animals taken for all north American animals. And out of the top 5 counties in America with the most recorded B&C animals, 3 of them are Wyoming pronghorn. I'll list them for ya



#1 County in America for recorded B&C animals: Carbon County, Wyoming

Areas 50, 51, 52, 62, 48, 46 and 47. I would focus around 62 and 48.



#4 Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Areas 57, 58, 59, 60, 92, 95, 96, and 112. I hunt 95 every year, and I know there are some good bucks there...



#5 Freemont County, Wyoming

Mostly the areas you are looking at.



