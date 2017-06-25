Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Deer Hunting
Reload this Page Wyoming Deer hunting just south of yellowstone and around Afton
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wyoming Deer hunting just south of yellowstone and around Afton
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 02:57 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 528
Wyoming Deer hunting just south of yellowstone and around Afton
I'm a Wyoming Resident, and my cousin and I are trying to plan out our deer season, as seasons have been cut short in alot of our hunting places, and a canada snowgoose trip were going on is right in the middle of our normal season, from Sep 28 till oct. 6th. We have general tags (we didn't draw this year...) and we're looking at a few areas, and we need either before or after our trip.

One that caught my eye was area 148, just south of Yellowstone, it goes until Oct 25th. Does anyone know about this area?

The other areas are the 142-156, around Afton to Alpine area. We have always hunted farther south, areas like 132, 133, 168 and 134, and have always wanted to go up north, but haven't yet, and this year is going to cause us to have to, though I'm excited to try new areas.

Any help would be greatly appreciated guys!!
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« .243 95gr BT on deer? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC