Wyoming Deer hunting just south of yellowstone and around Afton I'm a Wyoming Resident, and my cousin and I are trying to plan out our deer season, as seasons have been cut short in alot of our hunting places, and a canada snowgoose trip were going on is right in the middle of our normal season, from Sep 28 till oct. 6th. We have general tags (we didn't draw this year...) and we're looking at a few areas, and we need either before or after our trip.



One that caught my eye was area 148, just south of Yellowstone, it goes until Oct 25th. Does anyone know about this area?



The other areas are the 142-156, around Afton to Alpine area. We have always hunted farther south, areas like 132, 133, 168 and 134, and have always wanted to go up north, but haven't yet, and this year is going to cause us to have to, though I'm excited to try new areas.



Any help would be greatly appreciated guys!!

