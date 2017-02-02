     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Deer Hunting
Reload this Page Who is hunting Kansas this year?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Who is hunting Kansas this year?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-02-2017, 10:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Portland, Oregon
Posts: 446
Who is hunting Kansas this year?
I've got a muzzleloader hunt in Sept near Great Bend...is it almost September?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 01:56 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2014
    Location: So Cal
    Posts: 301
    Re: Who is hunting Kansas this year?
    So that's why you got that bad a@@ ML and nightforce scope. I too will be hunting deer w/ my ML this fall in Southern Utah....I have a CVS Accura V2.... very accurate. Best of luck on your hunt.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Results of favorite deer rifle | What is your best deer rifle »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC