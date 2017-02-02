Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-02-2017, 10:18 PM
The Oregonian
Who is hunting Kansas this year?
I've got a muzzleloader hunt in Sept near Great Bend...is it almost September?
02-03-2017, 01:56 AM
lilharcher
Re: Who is hunting Kansas this year?
So that's why you got that bad a@@ ML and nightforce scope. I too will be hunting deer w/ my ML this fall in Southern Utah....I have a CVS Accura V2.... very accurate. Best of luck on your hunt.
