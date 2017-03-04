Texas whitetail recommendations i originally posted this in the regional section, figured i would give it a go here to see if i can drum up another response or 2.







i am looking for some suggestions for a Texas hunt that i am going (maybe i should say 'wanting') to go on 2018. we will be in Texas visiting my wifes' family near San Antonio, and i convinced her as long as we are there, we might as well extend our trip by 1 week so i could hunt...she agreed!



i am looking mostly in the west texas / hill country area (but am of course open to any areas) for either aoudad or white tail. i am not looking for any world record type animals, just a quality hunt - - with more emphasis being on a 'family friendly' type lodge, where my wife and kids can hang out or drive to a town and do some shopping/sightseeing etc i understand that the 2 species i would be interested are opposite ends of the spectrum and really doesnt help narrow anything down, but if there was a outfit that offered either species in the family friendly atmosphere i would choose it



any ideas, thoughts or recommendations are greatly appreciated. thank you in advance! scott