Need an Affordable FFP Rifle Scope on my .308 Savage Recommendations Guys! I have an .308 Savage that I will be using for deer hunting this year. It was a gift. I need to get and FFP Rifle Scope on it soon to get it ready for hunting season. Any recommendations on a good affordable rifle scope on it soon.



I was thinking an Vortex PST however I've been hearing about Athlon Optics rifle scopes lately and wanted to see if anyone here has any experience with them. They've copied the Vortex Lifetime Warranty but their prices seem to be considerably lower with similar features. Does anyone have the Argos BTR yet?



Thanks for the feed back!



- Jay